WKU professor says his family is among those threatened by cuts to Medicaid coverage

The Kentucky Democratic Party is on a statewide tour in defense of Medicaid, as well as the individuals, hospitals, and healthcare workers who rely on the safety net program.

One of the faces of that movement is Western Kentucky University professor Robert Dietle, who highlighted the struggles people with disabilities and their family members will face because of Medicaid cuts in the Republican-backed federal budget dubbed by President Donald Trump's administration as the "big beautiful bill", which was signed into law in July.

During the KDP's stop in Bowling Green on Thursday, Dietle spoke of his adult son with autism who relies on vital support services at home.

"This is a young man who comes in and spends part of each day with Samuel working with him. He's now more verbal and socially interactive because of this one on one contact," Dietle said. "If these benefits are cut, I'd have to retire and become his full-time caregiver. He would suffer from that because I don't have the training, and I couldn't provide the type of support his professional individual does."

Robert Dietle / Twenty-four-year-old Samuel Dietle of Bowling Green is one of more than 300,000 disabled Kentuckians who rely on Medicaid for support services.

KDP Executive Director Morgan Eaves chastised 2nd District Congressman Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green. The Republican lawmaker chairs the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which helped create the federal budget.

"He knows that a third of his district depends on Medicaid for health care," said Eaves. "Brett Guthrie knows that the final version of the budget had even deeper cuts than the one he first drafted, cuts that would detrimentally impact his constituents. But he still voted for those cuts and for that bill, and sent it to the president's desk."

WKU Public Radio reached out to Rep. Guthrie's office for comment but received no response. In an op-ed published on July 29, the Bowling Green Republican said Medicaid reform will eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, protecting the longevity of the program for those who truly need it.

"Additionally, our bill expands access to Home and Community Based Services for low-income seniors and individuals living with a disability," Guthrie wrote.

Republicans in Congress have said the budget makes no changes in Medicaid coverage for individuals with disabilities. The Kentucky Republican Party has called the Democratic tour in defense of Medicaid "emotion-driven fearmongering."

But Dietle worries the GOP isn't being specific about cuts and fears millions of dollars in savings will come at the expense of Medicaid participants who need support.

"Samuel will never be able to live independently and the greatest fear my wife and I have is—what will happen to him after we're gone if those benefits aren't there. This is a long game we're talking about," Dietle said. "When you're cutting this many dollars out of the program, I'm pretty sure everyone is going to lose something. You're not going to cover those cuts by people cheating the system. That's only going to be a handful of people."

The Medicaid provisions are scheduled to take effect in 2027. Democratic opponents claim the timeline was intentionally set for after the 2026 midterm elections.

Copyright 2025 WKU Public Radio