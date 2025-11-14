Beshear optimistic some Kentuckians will have full SNAP benefits restored by mid-month

Now that the federal government shutdown is over, Kentucky is working to issue full SNAP benefits to the 600,0000 residents who receive food assistance.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that full funding will be restored by the end of the month, but hopefully sooner.

"We think a good projection is the middle of the month when people can see those dollars coming in. We'll give a better projection as we're able to review the federal guidance," Beshear said.

Due to some partial payments already being issued, Beshear added the process to fully fund SNAP this month is more complicated than it normally would be.

President Donald Trump's administration stopped funding SNAP Nov. 1. Since that time, some Kentuckians have been able to get partial payments, while others haven't received any funding for this month.

Beshear joined other Democratic-led states in suing President Donald Trump for halting SNAP during the government shutdown.

"This didn't have to happen. This is the first president who's ever refused to pay SNAP benefits during a shutdown," Beshear said. "Two courts told him he could pay full benefits during a shutdown and he went to court to try to not pay full benefits."

The disruption in SNAP payments has overwhelmed the state's food banks, and higher demand could continue.

Even with full payments on the way, some Kentuckians will lose SNAP benefits due new federal requirements. People between the ages of 18 and 64 must show they're working, volunteering, or in school to receive benefits as of Nov. 1.



