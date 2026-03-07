Governor Beshear calls Senate PSC bill Republican 'shenanigans'

Gov. Andy Beshear dismissed an attempt by lawmakers to expand the Kentucky Public Service Commission without the governor's input.

Beshear, in a Thursday briefing, called Senate Bill 8 the kind of "shenanigans" Republican lawmakers have been trying for six years.

The bill would add two new members to the PSC , appointed not by the governor but by the state auditor. SB 8 would also move the PSC under the auditor and away from the Energy and Environment Cabinet.

"This creates two new PSC members appointed by the Republican auditor instead of this Democratic governor. They never did that while there was a Republican governor," Beshear said. "And then it moves and administratively attaches it to the auditor's office, which has no history and background of working with the group whatsoever."

The PSC currently has three members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

In a statement, Auditor Allison Ball said she'd work to make energy costs more affordable.

"As a 9th generation Eastern Kentuckian, I know how important energy production is to keep the lights on and utility bills low," she said. "With this proposed change to the commission, the General Assembly is supporting what I've been doing since day one — fighting for an accountable government that doesn't burn through the dollars of hardworking Kentuckians."

A Senate committee approved the bill this week, sending it to the full chamber for a vote.

It would also limit the participation of advocacy groups in PSC cases , or who can intervene. It would designate the office of the attorney general as the principal advocate for consumers.

The AG currently serves as a consumer advocate, but it also represents industrial customers.

Groups such as the Sierra Club say neither lawmakers nor the current attorney general represent the views of Kentuckians who'd like the state's utilities to move away from fossil fuels.

Kentucky relies mostly on coal and natural gas to generate its electricity. The cost of renewables and battery storage have fallen in recent years, making them more competitive with fossil fuels.

Unlike states such as Texas, Kentucky has not made a significant shift toward renewable power.



