Voter registration deadline for Kentucky primaries approaching

Hoping to vote in Kentucky’s primary elections next month? Time’s running out to get registered.

On May 19, Kentuckians will have a chance to narrow down the crowded list of candidates on both sides of the aisle running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. In many communities, voters can also cast ballots in congressional, state legislative, county and other local races.

In some races across the state, the winner of the primary won’t have a general election opponent – meaning that those who participate in the primary would determine who wins that office.

In order to vote for candidates running for these offices in mid-May, Kentuckians must be registered to vote by April 20 at 4 p.m. local time.

People are eligible to vote in Kentucky if they:

Are a U.S. citizen

Have been a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before an election

Will be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election (taking place this year on Nov. 3)

Are not a convicted felon Or, if they have been previously convicted of a felony, have had their voting rights restored following an expungement, executive pardon or executive order

Have not been judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and had their voting rights removed; and

Do not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky

In Kentucky’s primary elections, 17-year-olds can cast ballots as long as they will turn 18 on or before General Election Day.

Kentuckians must pick a political affiliation when they register. That decision is especially important in the Bluegrass State, which holds closed primaries. That means only voters registered with a party can vote in that party’s elections (for example, only Republicans can vote for people running in Republican primaries, and only Democrats can vote in Democratic primaries). Independent and other third-party voters can only participate in nonpartisan primary elections, like district judge races.

The deadline for people already registered to vote to change their party affiliation before the 2026 primaries has passed. If current voters change their political party selection this year, the next Kentucky primary they could vote in under their new affiliation would be in 2027.

Once someone registers to vote, they do not have to re-register for each election. However, re-registration is required in Kentucky when someone moves or legally changes their name.

Voter registration can be completed in-person at county clerks’ offices, through the mail or online .

On the Secretary of State’s website, voters can also check their registration status and request an absentee ballot . The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 5.

Excused in-person early voting will be available in every county on weekdays between May 6 and May 13. No-excuse in-person early voting will run from May 14-16. Election Day is May 19.