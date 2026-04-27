Three Democrats seeking Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat make their cases at Paducah forum

Hundreds of western Kentuckians heard from three Democratic candidates running for Kentucky’s open U.S. Senate seat at a forum hosted Monday by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Former state Rep. Charles Booker, retired U.S. Marine pilot Amy McGrath and Kentucky House Minority Leader Pamela Stevenson answered questions about their views on economic policy and how they would serve the western part of the state if they are elected to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is retiring after serving for more than four decades in Washington D.C.

In a poll released earlier this month by Emerson College and Lexington’s Fox 56 , Booker had a commanding lead among the Democratic field with 36% of voters saying they’d support him in May’s primary election. McGrath finished second, garnering 18% of voter support, while Stevenson had 3%. However, 38% of Democratic primary voters at the time of polling said they were undecided.

Hannah Saad / WKMS Charles Booker

After running for the Senate seat twice before – earning the Democratic nomination in 2022 but losing to Republican Sen. Rand Paul in the general election – Booker said he thinks part of the reason he’s leading the race is because he has been consistent in his views.

“Poll after poll are showing that Kentuckians are standing with me, not only in this primary, but in the general as well. I'm within single digits or tied with any of the Republicans running, and it's because people know where I stand,” Booker said.

McGrath won the Democratic Party’s Senate nomination in 2020 over Booker, but ultimately lost to McConnell in that year’s general election. She said she’s running to be a voice for Kentucky, not for her party.

“I think any Democratic nominee who's going to win here, win this seat in a red state, has to be able to speak to and listen to and hear not just Democrats, but also moderates and independents. We have to,” McGrath said.

Hannah Saad / WKMS Pamela Stevenson

Working as the Minority Leader in the state House, Stevenson said she is used to working with people outside of her party to get things done, while still standing firm in her beliefs on key issues.

“When I go to Frankfort, there are 80 Republicans and 20 Dems. And you can ask any Republican how I reach across the aisle, how I made this budget bill better this term, how I honor their humanity by keeping my point,” Stevenson said.

Another topic of discussion at Monday’s forum was the role of artificial intelligence data centers in Kentucky.

McGrath said data centers to power AI are something communities should consider – but added that it has to be something that the towns’ residents want.

Hannah Saad / WKMS Amy McGrath

“We got to have some people in Washington that understand this technology and are willing to put some guard rails around it. At the same time, it has tremendous potential, and it's also important for our national security,” McGrath said.

All three candidates spoke in favor of consumer protections to guard residents from power rates rising solely to support data center projects.

The candidates also discussed how they would support Kentucky workers and businesses if they are elected to the Senate. Stevenson said making sure people can take care of basic needs, like food and housing, will result in a stronger economy.

“It is disappointing for many people to work two or three jobs and still be concerned about the future [and] not have enough money to pay the bills,” Stevenson said. “We must take care of the workers and make sure that they can make a living wage so that corporations can make more money and can make more investments and the economy can grow.”

While Booker said it’s important for government leaders to bring and keep jobs in Kentucky, he added that development shouldn’t come at the expense of putting community members’ livelihoods at risk.

“Kentucky is open for business, but we ain't for sale,” Booker said. “Any type of investment that is seeking to come to our commonwealth and reap the benefits of our land and our incredible, brilliant workforce has to center working people.”

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a public policy forum for the top three polling Republican Senate candidates. Andy Barr, Daniel Cameron and Nate Morris will speak at that event on May 8.

Kentucky’s primary elections will be held on May 19.