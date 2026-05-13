Tennessee GOP removes Democrats from House committees over redistricting protest

Tennessee Democrats are now facing sanctions for their protest of the state’s new congressional maps.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, has removed all Democrats from House committees, further limiting the time they’re able to debate legislation amid the Republican supermajority.

Sexton has taken issue with the way Democratic lawmakers protested — linking arms and walking out of the chamber as the vote was called. In a letter, Sexton alleged that Democrats “created disorder” by using banned props, walking out and “encouraging disruptions … in coordination with paid protestors and attendees in the gallery.”

Sexton did not include evidence that protesters were compensated for demonstrating against mid-decade redistricting. The new congressional maps eliminate the state’s remaining Democratic seat in the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterms.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis, called the move retaliation.

“Let’s be clear about what is happening here: this is not about decorum. This is not about rules,” Camper said. “This is about power and control.”

Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, said that by removing all Democrats from their standing committees, Sexton is removing all Black lawmakers from the committee process.

“This move strips nearly 2 million Tennesseans from the representation they deserve,” Pearson said.

In a statement, Camper said Democrats are being punished for not going along with a symbolic move by Republicans to limit debate to 47 minutes, a subliminal homage, she said, to America’s 47th president, Donald Trump, who called on lawmakers to pass new maps.

“I saw the symbolism. I understood exactly what was happening. And I refused to participate in it,” Camper said. “That is why I intentionally used only 44 minutes during debate on the redistricting legislation — in honor of the 44th President of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama.”

Democrats will remain on committees in which there is a legal requirement they participate.

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