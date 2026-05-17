KY specialty courts safe, but staff positions cut in ‘challenging times’ for justice system

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert is cutting 170 staff positions — and adding 108 — in the court system to operate within the boundaries of the budget passed by the General Assembly.

Drug, mental health and veteran courts, which were at risk of closure under an initial version of the budget, will not close.

Lambert told staff in a Friday morning letter that “we are making material changes to our organizational structure and consolidating certain management functions and administrative operations so that resources remain focused on the work performed in courtrooms and clerk’s offices across the commonwealth.”

Administrative Office of the Courts photo Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Lambert gives her first State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers on Thursday.

During the 2026 legislative session, during which lawmakers passed budget bills, Lambert said the appropriation for the Administrative Office of the Courts significantly underfunded the judicial branch and put specialty courts (drug, mental health and veteran courts) on the chopping block.

According to her Friday letter, court operations are preserved, but staff positions and other operational expenses have to be cut and scaled down.

After initial warnings about the budget, Lambert wrote, “Many court officials, employees and interested citizens engaged their Senators and Representatives to advocate for our branch. Our messaging was impactful, and I deeply appreciate those who shared their support with their legislators.”

That advocacy added $5 million to the operating budget, she said, but still leaves a deficit of about $30 million over the next two years: $12.6 million in 2027 and $17 million in 2028.

“While some of this deficit may be mitigated through the generation of additional revenue and vacancy credits, changes are necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the branch,” Lambert wrote. “It is therefore necessary to implement a series of structural changes and operational efficiencies designed to align our staffing and services with the resources available to us.”

According to Lambert’s letter, positions within the Office of Statewide Programs — the Department of Family and Juvenile Services, the Department of Specialty Courts and the Department of Pretrial Services — will be affected.

She announced:

170 tenured and non-tenured positions will be “abolished.” The individuals will be notified of Aug. 1 dismissal or layoff on Friday.

45 employees serving initial probation periods are now subject to dismissal if they are unable to successfully complete probation prior to August 1.

108 tenured and non-tenured positions will be established for placement or appointment beginning on August 1, the majority of which are frontline workers.

Other changes

Lambert announced she is making several other changes, effective July 15:

Positions that have remained vacant for more than a year will be abolished.

Purchases of paper copies of legal publications will be eliminated with increased transitioning to online resources.

The paid judicial intern program will be cut.

Use of state funds for Specialty Courts treatment will be eliminated and drug testing costs will be reduced by capping the number of participants and/or reducing the number and frequency of drug tests.

While these changes are implemented no state funds can be used for out of state travel, judicial colleges, or circuit court colleges.

A Kentucky Court of Justice hiring freeze announced in April will remain in effect through July 15, at which time “it may be lifted in priority areas necessary to support court operations while remaining in place in areas where we are still assessing structural efficiencies.”

Employees will still receive the 2% salary increase authorized for all state employees in fiscal years 2027 and 2028 under the budget approved by the General Assembly.

“I know this is a difficult moment for our court community. The employees directly affected by these changes have served the Commonwealth with professionalism and dedication, and their contributions to the administration of justice are deeply valued. These decisions were not made quickly or lightly. They reflect careful review and thoughtful consideration of how best to deliver front-line services while preserving the long-term stability of Kentucky’s court system,” Lambert wrote.

She added: “Even in challenging times, the work of the courts remains essential. Every day, employees across the (Kentucky Court of Justice) help ensure that justice is delivered fairly, efficiently and with integrity.”

This article was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.