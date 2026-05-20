Tennessee’s Trump approval rating drops, gubernatorial candidates lag behind outgoing Gov. Lee

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen in Tennessee as more voters are thinking with their wallets ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump’s approval rating in the state is down 7 percentage points since November, down to less than half, according to a new Vanderbilt University poll.

Rising prices at the gas pump and grocery store could be a factor; the Vanderbilt poll finds that nearly half of the state is worried about affording food, rent and gas. Those worries persist across party lines and income levels.

“Unemployment and inflation rates might look good on paper, but voters are reeling from sticker shock at the grocery store and bracing for what’s next in uncertain international and domestic times,” said John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll.

Trump still has massive popularity with his base, as 94% of MAGA Republicans approve of his work, but the president has lost ground with independent voters. His approval rating with registered independents in Tennessee has fallen 10% over the past year.

Tennesseans have a rosier view of the state and its leaders.

Gov. Bill Lee’s approval remains relatively high at 56%, while the poll finds gubernatorial candidates are trailing Lee in popularity. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and U.S. House Rep. John Rose—both Republicans—are each 5 percentage points behind Lee, who is term-limited. The poll did not account for state Rep. Monty Fritts, R-Kingston, who is also running for governor.

On average, respondents were more likely to say the state is on the right track, but that the country as a whole is on the wrong track.

“Even some voters who approve of Trump believe the United States is on the wrong track,” said Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll. “Economic stress is hitting home for Tennesseans.”

Across party lines, people here want the U.S. to focus more on issues at home than international conflicts.

“Voters are united on many fronts, including their desire for a shift in national focus,” Clinton said. “They want leaders to fix what’s broken at home versus engaging in conflict abroad.”

The poll also found bipartisan wariness of AI’s role in healthcare, with Republicans a little more comfortable with the practice than Democrats. An overwhelming portion of respondents were not comfortable with AI evaluating symptoms and developing treatment plans independent from doctors.

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