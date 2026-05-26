Community education meetings on nuclear energy in McCracken County set for June

A pair of community education meetings on nuclear energy in McCracken County will be held on June 11 and 12.

Paducah Mayor George Bray and Judge-Executive Craig Clymer will each make remarks during both meetings. Nuclear scientist Patrick White – an advanced nuclear and technology expert whose work focuses on nuclear energy, safety and regulation, nuclear waste management and nonproliferation issues – will be on hand to walk attendees through some of the complexities of modern nuclear technology and the current state of the industry.

Time will also be allotted for public comment.

The meetings will be held at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center on June 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on June 12 from 8 to 10 a.m.

A release from the McCracken County Fiscal Court Tuesday announced the meetings, which are required for the City of Paducah and McCracken County to gain the designation of a “Nuclear-Ready Community” in the eyes of the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority , the state’s nonregulatory agency that aims to boost the industry’s presence in the commonwealth.

KNEDA’s Nuclear-Ready Community Program is aimed at giving localities a way to signal their preparedness and support for nuclear energy-related development.

Beyond holding a pair of meetings, communities hoping to gain this state designation must also be home to “suitable development sites” for the nuclear industry – as recognized by the Cabinet for Economic Development – and “formally demonstrate community support” either through the adoption of resolutions by county and city governments or through voter approval of a countywide ballot initiative “affirming readiness for nuclear energy-related development.”