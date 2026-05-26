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Fowler resigning from Illinois state Senate after session ends

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT

Illinois Republican State Sen. Dale Fowler announced Tuesday that he’s resigning from his seat after the legislature session concludes at the end of the month.

His district includes parts of 14 of the state’s southernmost counties.

In a statement, Fowler – who was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 – said he’s sticking to a commitment to not serve in the office for longer than 10 years. Fowler also said he will opt out of a legislative pension.

A committee of Republicans from Fowler’s district will appoint an interim senator to serve the remainder of his term.

Later this year, voters will choose a new senator to represent the state’s 59th district. Republican Paul Jacobs and Democrat Tamiko “T.C.” Mueller will face off in the General Election on Nov. 3.
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Government & Politics Dale FowlerIllinois GOPIllinois Legislature
Hannah Saad
Hannah Saad is the Assistant News Director for WKMS. Originally from Michigan, Hannah earned her bachelor’s degree in news media from The University of Alabama in 2021. Hannah moved to western Kentucky in the summer of 2021 to start the next chapter of her life after graduation. Prior to joining WKMS in March 2023, Hannah was a news reporter at The Paducah Sun. Her goal at WKMS is to share the stories of the region from those who call it home. Outside of work, Hannah enjoys exploring local restaurants, sports photography, painting, and spending time with her husband, Alex, and their two dogs.
See stories by Hannah Saad
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