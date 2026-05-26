Fowler resigning from Illinois state Senate after session ends

Illinois Republican State Sen. Dale Fowler announced Tuesday that he’s resigning from his seat after the legislature session concludes at the end of the month.

His district includes parts of 14 of the state’s southernmost counties.

In a statement, Fowler – who was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 – said he’s sticking to a commitment to not serve in the office for longer than 10 years. Fowler also said he will opt out of a legislative pension.

A committee of Republicans from Fowler’s district will appoint an interim senator to serve the remainder of his term.

Later this year, voters will choose a new senator to represent the state’s 59th district. Republican Paul Jacobs and Democrat Tamiko “T.C.” Mueller will face off in the General Election on Nov. 3.