Tennessee early voting begins July 17

Early voting in Tennessee for the governor’s race and other state, federal and local offices begins Friday and will last through Aug. 1.

The upcoming ballot will decide primary races for the governor’s office and other state and federal positions. Voters will also weigh in on general elections for some vacant state judicial and local offices – including county mayor in most places.

To cast an early ballot, registered voters are required to provide one valid form of federal or state ID. This can include state issued drivers licenses, United States passports and even state handgun carry permits – all of which can be used even if they are expired. Non-state issued identification such as college student IDs don’t meet Tennessee’s voter ID requirements.

The state of Tennessee periodically purges its voter roll to “declutter” the list and deal with factors like voter inactivity, residents moving out of the country, or death. If a voter does not cast a ballot or update their election status within two election cycles, they can be removed from the list and considered inactive. Those removed from the voter roll database have to re-register to vote in the future.

Residents in the Volunteer State can check their voter roll status by utilizing the Voter Lookup tool. That system will also show registered voters places where they can cast ballots.

The deadline to register in order to vote in the August primary election has passed . However, Tennesseans who register to vote by Oct. 5 can still vote in the state’s November election.

To find available early voting polling locations and hours of operation, visit the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website and click on the “View Polling Locations and Hours” tab. For more information pertaining to early voting, contact your county’s election commission or visit their website.

Election Day is Aug. 6.