Hearing set Monday on proposed regulations for data centers in Hopkinsville

A public hearing on proposed city regulations for data centers will be held during a special called meeting of Community and Development Services at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Hopkinsville Community College’s Auditorium Building.

The CDS meeting notice states that amendments to the city’s zoning codes would include the following:



Define data centers and related terms

Establish standards for the siting, construction, installation and operation of data centers

Specify the districts in which data center, by type, are permitted

Numerous communities in Kentucky and across the country are grappling with the impact of data centers — the climate-controlled facilities that house computer servers that store digital information. Concerns have been raised about noise generated by data centers and effects on utility rates and water usage.

This story was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.