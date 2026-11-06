Comer re-elected to Congress this week. Will he spend the next year running for Kentucky governor?

Republican Congressman James Comer won re-election this week for a sixth term serving Kentucky’s First Congressional District. But signs seem to be pointing toward the GOP lawmaker hitting the campaign trail again soon in a potential bid to be Kentucky’s next governor.

Comer has been in the national spotlight in recent years for his role chairing the House Oversight Committee, where he has led investigations surrounding former President Joe Biden and his family as part of an impeachment inquiry and a probe into the federal government’s handling of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

With Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear term-limited, some Republicans see an opportunity for a GOP candidate to win next year’s gubernatorial election – and think Comer would give the party the best shot at taking back the governor’s mansion.

Comer has hinted at his potential 2027 run for governor several times this year. At a Paducah event in January, Comer told WKMS he would announce a decision on a potential gubernatorial bid by the end of this year.

“Certainly that's something that I'm thinking about. I'm traveling the state a lot. I'm getting a lot of encouragement,” Comer said.

At an event in Greenup in May, the Daily Independent reported that Comer outright said he planned on running for governor next year. The congressman said, at the time, that his campaign would “probably be official somewhere around December.”

Last month, at a Republican event in Clark County, WinCity Voices reported that Comer spoke little about his own campaign. The outlet reported that Comer explained “there would be time enough for that in 2027,” though the congressman did mention that he was excited about the possibility of the governor’s office, state Senate and state House all being controlled by Republicans following next year's gubernatorial elections.

With Democrats poised to take control of the U.S. House in January, California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia appears poised to succeed Comer as chair of the House Oversight Committee. But, even before Democrats flipped dozens of seats in Tuesday’s election, Comer had already planned to step down from leading the group. Weeks before this year’s general election, a spokesperson for Comer said the Kentucky congressman did not plan to seek a waiver to remain the highest-ranking Republican on that committee. The House Republican Conference limits committee chairs and ranking members to serving no more than three consecutive terms in those roles unless they receive a waiver.

Comer, whose congressional district spans parts of far western and central Kentucky, previously ran for Kentucky governor in 2015 following a term as the state’s agriculture commissioner. In that gubernatorial bid, he lost the Republican primary by less than 100 votes to Matt Bevin – who would go on to win the 2015 general election.

Even though Comer has not formally announced a bid or filed paperwork to run for governor in 2027, he’s already getting support from some high-profile Kentucky Republicans. Sen. Rand Paul has said he would support a Comer gubernatorial campaign, telling the Washington Examiner in September that the congressman would be a “good candidate” to lead the GOP ticket in Kentucky.

At this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic , Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams – who at one point was weighing his own campaign for governor in 2027 – endorsed the idea of Comer running for the GOP nomination.

“I've dedicated my career to our beloved Republican Party, and the best thing I can do for my team is to call on all Republicans to join me in supporting James Comer to be our next governor,” Adams said at the August political event. “James Comer is not only the strongest candidate we'll have for governor – he's the best prepared to do the job. In 2027, let's stand with James Comer, and he will lead us to victory.”

Adams doubled down on his support in a social media post this week. In a Facebook post made the day after the election, he called on Kentucky Republicans to nominate “our strongest possible candidates for constitutional officers, starting with James Comer” after Democrats flipped numerous federal and state-level offices – including Kentucky’s sixth congressional district when Democrat Zach Dembo defeated Republican Ralph Alvarado.

If Comer runs for governor next year, he would not have to resign from his congressional seat while campaigning to be Kentucky’s top executive. But, he would need to step down from the federal post if he wins next November.

As of Friday, only one person has officially filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to run for governor: Republican Rick Hardin , who is currently the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Kentucky’s 46th Judicial Circuit serving Breckenridge, Grayson and Meade counties.

Two prominent Kentucky Democrats – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and former state representative and Beshear advisor Rocky Adkins – launched campaigns for governor earlier this year, but neither has formally filed their campaign paperwork.

Candidates running for governor and other statewide executive offices next year have to file with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office by Jan. 8.