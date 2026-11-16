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Tennessee lawmakers propose Dolly Parton statue for state capitol (again)

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao,
Alexis Marshall
Published November 16, 2026 at 10:59 AM CST
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a photo at her office in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2005. (AP Photo/John Russell, File)
John Russell/AP Photo
/
Associated Press
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a photo at her office in Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2005. (AP Photo/John Russell, File)

When state lawmakers gavel in next year, one of their first orders of business will be to honor Dolly Parton.   

One Tennessee representative is making another attempt to commemorate the iconic singer’s life and legacy with a statue at the state capitol.

Tennessee lawmakers first floated the idea of erecting a statue to Dolly Parton in 2021. Back then, she told them the timing wasn’t right.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” Parton said on X.

Now that she is gone, a Democratic state lawmaker from Knoxville says it’s time.

Rep. Sam McKenzie praised Parton’s life when he filed legislation to build the statue. If passed, it would be the second bipartisan effort to honor Parton since her death. Nashville’s airport is already in the process of being renamed Dolly Parton International Airport.

Parton’s birthday, Jan. 19, became a holiday earlier this year in honor of her 80th birthday. Since her death, Republican Sen. Jessie Seal has also proposed honoring Parton on Sept. 25 each year for “9-to-5 Day,” in a nod to one of her biggest hits. 

Parton died in August after a battle with cancer. She has been remembered not just for her music, but for her generosity.

Parton founded a literacy nonprofit delivering books to young children. During the pandemic, she donated $1 million to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. She donated a raised money for disaster relief after flooding and wildfires in East Tennessee. And her theme park in Sevier County has invigorated the economy of the rural area where she grew up.

Copyright 2026 WPLN News
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Government & Politics Dolly PartonTennessee Capitol
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao
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Alexis Marshall
Alexis Marshall is WPLN News’s education reporter. She is a Middle Tennessee native and started listening to WPLN as a high schooler in Murfreesboro. She got her start in public radio freelance producing for NPR and reporting at WMOT, the on-campus station at MTSU. She was the reporting intern at WPLN News in the fall of 2018 and afterward an intern on NPR’s Education Desk. Alexis returned to WPLN in 2020 as a newscast producer and took over the education beat in 2022. Marshall contributes regularly to WPLN's partnership with Nashville Noticias, a Spanish language news program, and studies Arabic. When she's not reporting, you can find her cooking, crocheting or foraging for mushrooms.
See stories by Alexis Marshall
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