Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday pressed the Tennessee Department of Homeland Safety & Security for details about its role in cooperating with immigration enforcement and in implementing a new policy to deny driver’s licenses to immigrants with valid federal work permits.

They received few answers. Department leaders, testifying before a legislative subcommittee, cited ongoing court challenges against them in declining to publicly respond to pointed questions.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat, sought an explanation for the department denying licenses to certain categories of immigrants.

“Apparently a lot of individuals who are legal residents of the state are being denied licenses in an inconsistent manner,” Clemmons said. “Can you speak to that?”

In recent months, the department began rejecting applications for driver’s licenses and license renewals from immigrants with valid work permits, citing state law. Hundreds of immigrants statewide, including so-called “Dreamers” who were brought to the country as children and are protected from deportation were turned away at driver’s license offices despite being issued Tennessee licenses for many years.

A Nashville judge earlier this month ordered the department to resume issuing licenses to immigrants authorized to work in the country while litigation against the state agency continues.

Russell Shoup, assistant commissioner at the department, cited the ongoing litigation in declining to respond, drawing an immediate rebuke.

“So you can’t speak or reassure the people of Tennessee right now who are legal residents that they are not going to be unlawfully denied their licenses, unable to work, unable to take their children to school, get to church in any way whatsoever now,” Clemmons said.

“We are very limited on what we can say,” Shoup responded.

Clemmons also questioned the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s decision to enter into a cooperative agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, giving state troopers the authority to enforce federal immigration law. “Public school absenteeism has spiked as families fear to venture out for fear of detention by ICE or cooperating agencies, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” Clemmons said.

“A lot of legal residents, law-abiding citizens in my district were targeted, pulled over. It’s not uncommon for the Tennessee Highway Patrol to be on some of these streets….I do not appreciate (immigration enforcement) giving the state of Tennessee I love and that I’m proud of a bad name and instilling fear in children,” Clemmons said. “Please be mindful of the impact you have on people’s lives, whether you’re asked to do it or not asked to do it.”

Col. Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol cited ongoing litigation in responding more broadly to the professionalism of state troopers.

“I assure you that Commissioner (Jeff) Long and I love Tennessee in the same way you do,” Perry responded. “Without speaking to something being litigated, troopers make — in every operation — probable cause traffic laws…We are trained for that. We are for every operation we’ve taken part in.”

State Sen. Sara Kyle, a Shelby County Democrat, questioned the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s presence in Memphis as part of a multi-agency law enforcement presence convened by President Donald Trump that has made thousands of traffic stops and detained hundreds of immigrants.

Kyle noted there was community anger in her district stemming from the presence of hundreds of federal and state law enforcement officers and the detention of immigrants who live there.

“The anger that has been brought by stopping and taking or kidnapping immigrants, it has just changed our city,” Kyle said. “We are getting a bad rap. I want you to be aware the economy is failing because people are not taking jobs. They won’t drive to certain areas.”

“When we’re trying to improve our city, whoever you all need to talk to, the higher ups, the administration…this has got to come to an end,” she said. “The message is, ‘please stop.’”

But Kyle’s comments drew a rebuke from Rep. Justin Lafferty, a Knox County Republican. “I know you guys can’t talk about some of the stuff going on because of the legal status or what have you, but the mischaracterization that you all are kidnapping people is appalling to me,” he said.

This article was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.