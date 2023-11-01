© 2023
ACLU of Kentucky to seek block on gender-affirming care ban through U.S. Supreme Court

Louisville Public Media | By Morgan Watkins
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
This summer, transgender minors in Kentucky lost access to gender-affirming hormone therapy. But the ACLU of Kentucky wants the U.S. Supreme Court to change that.

The ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights represent several Kentucky families in court. They’re challenging Senate Bill 150’s ban on gender-affirming care.

A September ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the ban to remain in effect while the lawsuit over it continues.

The ACLU announced Wednesday that they’ve decided to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn that ruling.

