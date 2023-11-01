ACLU of Kentucky to seek block on gender-affirming care ban through U.S. Supreme Court

The ACLU and the National Center for Lesbian Rights represent several Kentucky families in court. They’re challenging Senate Bill 150’s ban on gender-affirming care.

A September ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the ban to remain in effect while the lawsuit over it continues.

The ACLU announced Wednesday that they’ve decided to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn that ruling.

