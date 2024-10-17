© 2024
Murray-Calloway County Hospital to end contract with Anthem Medicare Advantage

WKMS | By Autumn Crawford
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT

After negotiating for months, Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) announced Thursday that it is ending its contract with Anthem Medicare Advantage.

If an agreement is not reached by Jan. 1, medical services at the far western Kentucky hospital will move out of Anthem’s Medicare Advantage network. Medicare Advantage, which is offered by private insurance companies, is different from traditional Medicare plans - which are administered by the federal government. The hospital said it is still participating in Medicare Advantage plans from United Health Care, Humana and Wellcare.

MCCH CFO John Bradford said the hospital is continuing to negotiate with Anthem Medicare Advantage in hopes of avoiding coverage disruption.

According to a press release, the hospital is encouraging patients to share their concerns with Anthem Medicare Advantage by calling 1-800-331-1476 or the number on the back of their health insurance cards.
Tags
Health MCCHMedicare Advantage
Autumn Crawford
