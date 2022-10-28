Kentucky Habitat for Humanity gets nearly $1M donation to rebuild in tornado-impacted towns

Kentucky Habitat for Humanities’ continued effort to rebuild communities following last December’s deadly tornado outbreak got a nearly $1 million boost late last week.

Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the more than $950,000 check to the nonprofit in Dawson Springs, where around 75% of the community’s homes were damaged or destroyed by high speed winds last December.

“One of our major concerns after the tornadoes was that if Habitat did not respond quickly and boldly, families would have little option but to move away from their communities, friends, families, and jobs,” Kentucky Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mary Shearer said. “With support from the Kentucky Chamber Foundation and KSR, we can now work together to rebuild not only homes but also assist communities and help rebuild lives.”

Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said she was proud to work with KSR to make the donation and meet the needs of tornado-impacted individuals across the region.

“When talking with leaders in the impacted areas about their short and long-term needs for their communities, housing was front of mind,” Watts said.

KSR host Matt Jones said their share of the money was raised by listeners, saying the “effort by thousands of donors from around the state showcases the best of Kentuckians.”

Gov. Andy Beshear also shared remarks about the donation in a video statement .

“I want to thank these organizations today for bringing so many people together to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity in my dad’s hometown of Dawson Springs," the governor said.

These funds will be used to build 30 new, safe, energy-efficient, affordable homes in impacted communities. Up to $25,000 will be allocated per unit, covering on average 20% of the direct construction cost.

The two organizations have partnered on multiple efforts since the disaster, launching a relief fund and hosting multiple roundtables to focus on community needs in its wake . The groups hosted another roundtable this week, bringing together officials, community leaders, nonprofits and impacted individuals to drill down on what’s next when it comes to recovery.

Habitat for Humanity will also use the donation to hire more staff and buy additional construction equipment.