FEMA approves $5.8 million in funds to rebuild Dawson Springs apartment complex

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that a western Kentucky housing authority in a city severely impacted by the 2021 tornado outbreak is set to receive more than $5.8 million dollars in funding.

The funds will be used to rebuild the Clarksdale Court Apartment Complex, a housing complex hit hard by the devastating EF-4 tornado that impacted the community. The storm destroyed 26 of the buildings that made up the complex, leaving 50 residents homeless overnight after the storm.

Those apartments, maintained by the Dawson Springs Housing Authority, were all designated Section 8 residences for low-income families and individuals.

Nearly 70% of homes in the small Hopkins County community were destroyed in the disaster that left 19 Dawson Springs residents dead.

FEMA is covering 90% of the rebuilding cost for the complex, while the state and the housing authority will cover the remaining 10%.