2024 General Election Ballot: Caldwell County

Here is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Caldwell County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

All Precincts

State Senator - 3rd Senatorial District



Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)

State Representative - 8th Representative District



Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney - 56th Judicial Circuit



Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican Party)

Circuit Clerk



Christie D. Storm (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Fredonia, Donaldson and Briarfield

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District



Josh Ramage

White Sulphur and Dulaney

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District



Stacy R. Brantley

Butler and Airport; Part of Bull Run

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District



Anna M. Ray

City of Princeton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

