2024 General Election Ballot: Caldwell County
Here is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Caldwell County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.
All Precincts
State Senator - 3rd Senatorial District
- Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)
State Representative - 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney - 56th Judicial Circuit
- Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican Party)
Circuit Clerk
- Christie D. Storm (Republican Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Fredonia, Donaldson and Briarfield
Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District
- Josh Ramage
White Sulphur and Dulaney
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District
- Stacy R. Brantley
Butler and Airport; Part of Bull Run
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District
- Anna M. Ray
City of Princeton
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Sheila Gates
- Ty’Quan Bumphus
- Carl Copeland
- Patricia “Pat” George
- Rick Blackburn
- Jim Joiner
- Brian Conger