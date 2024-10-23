© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: Caldwell County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:18 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Caldwell County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

All Precincts

State Senator - 3rd Senatorial District

  • Craig B. Richardson (Republican Party)

State Representative - 8th Representative District

  • Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney - 56th Judicial Circuit

  • Carrie L. Ovey-Wiggins (Republican Party)

Circuit Clerk

  • Christie D. Storm (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals - 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Fredonia, Donaldson and Briarfield

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District

  • Josh Ramage

White Sulphur and Dulaney

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District

  • Stacy R. Brantley

Butler and Airport; Part of Bull Run

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District

  • Anna M. Ray

City of Princeton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Sheila Gates
  • Ty’Quan Bumphus
  • Carl Copeland
  • Patricia “Pat” George
  • Rick Blackburn
  • Jim Joiner
  • Brian Conger
Interactives & Tools