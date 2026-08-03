Aug. 2026 contested local races: Stewart County
Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Stewart County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.
COUNTY MAYOR
- Robert “Boo” Beecham, Independent
- Christopher Hartigan, Independent
- David Russell Ross, Independent
- Scott Shepperd, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1
- Corey Etherton, Independent
- Michael A. Lorden, Independent
- Lane Page, Independent
- Elijah Thomas, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4
- Adam Cathey, Independent
- Terry Fizhugh, Independent
- Ed Williams, Independent
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
- Leslie Elkins Bickford, Independent
- Archie L. Cryer, Independent
- Melissa L. Fields, Independent
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY (UNEXPIRED TERM)
- Tim Borens, Independent
- Vincent J. Gray, Independent
SHERIFF
- Jody L. Batton, Independent
- Frankie Gray, Independent
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
- Ethan Gray, Independent
- Mary K. Templon, Independent
COUNTY CLERK
- Natalie Hardison, Independent
- Monica Shepherd, Independent
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5
- Beth Elliott, Independent
- Lesa Fitzhugh, Independent
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
- Mitchell Burkhart, Independent
- Michelle Criswell, Independent