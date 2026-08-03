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Aug. 2026 contested local races: Stewart County

WKMS
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:43 PM CDT

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Stewart County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.

COUNTY MAYOR

  • Robert “Boo” Beecham, Independent
  • Christopher Hartigan, Independent
  • David Russell Ross, Independent
  • Scott Shepperd, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

  • Corey Etherton, Independent
  • Michael A. Lorden, Independent
  • Lane Page, Independent
  • Elijah Thomas, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

  • Adam Cathey, Independent
  • Terry Fizhugh, Independent
  • Ed Williams, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

  • Leslie Elkins Bickford, Independent
  • Archie L. Cryer, Independent
  • Melissa L. Fields, Independent

ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY (UNEXPIRED TERM)

  • Tim Borens, Independent
  • Vincent J. Gray, Independent

SHERIFF

  • Jody L. Batton, Independent
  • Frankie Gray, Independent

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

  • Ethan Gray, Independent
  • Mary K. Templon, Independent

COUNTY CLERK

  • Natalie Hardison, Independent
  • Monica Shepherd, Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5

  • Beth Elliott, Independent
  • Lesa Fitzhugh, Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

  • Mitchell Burkhart, Independent
  • Michelle Criswell, Independent
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