Aug. 2026 contested local races: Stewart County

Below is a list of candidates who are running in contested races for county-level offices in Stewart County on Aug. 6. For most positions, voters can only choose one candidate. For county commission, voters can select two candidates in their district.

COUNTY MAYOR

Robert “Boo” Beecham, Independent

Christopher Hartigan, Independent

David Russell Ross, Independent

Scott Shepperd, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 1

Corey Etherton, Independent

Michael A. Lorden, Independent

Lane Page, Independent

Elijah Thomas, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

Adam Cathey, Independent

Terry Fizhugh, Independent

Ed Williams, Independent

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

Leslie Elkins Bickford, Independent

Archie L. Cryer, Independent

Melissa L. Fields, Independent

ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Tim Borens, Independent

Vincent J. Gray, Independent

SHERIFF

Jody L. Batton, Independent

Frankie Gray, Independent

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Ethan Gray, Independent

Mary K. Templon, Independent

COUNTY CLERK

Natalie Hardison, Independent

Monica Shepherd, Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5

Beth Elliott, Independent

Lesa Fitzhugh, Independent

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6