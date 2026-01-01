Five years ago, the 2021 tornado outbreak changed western Kentucky forever. Since then, this community has rebuilt, together, lighting the way forward. Now WKMS and the Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild invite you to help show what that progress looks like as they host a community-wide art project, "Light the Way." Now through December 4th, pick up a wooden tile from your regional art organization and share your interpretation of light. Paint it, collage it, and make it your own. When all of the tiles come together, they’ll show how we can light the way forward, together. See the final reveal at the Light the Way five-year anniversary event in Mayfield on December 10th, hosted by The Hope Initiative.

Want to support by helping with the cost of materials? Make a gift here.

*Participating locations:



Mayfield Graves County Art Guild , 929 Paris Rd, Mayfield, KY 42066

Holiday week hours:

Wednesday, 11/25 10a-5p

Thursday, 11/26 CLOSED

Friday, 11/27 10a-5p

Saturday 11/28, 10a-5p

Regular hours:

Wednesday, 12p-4p

Thursday, 12p-6p

Friday, 12p-4p

Saturday, 10a-2p

Murray Art Guild , 500 N 4th St, Murray, KY 42071

Holiday week hours:

Tuesday, 11/24 10a-5p

Wednesday, 11/25 10a-5p

Thursday, 11/26 CLOSED

Friday, 11/27 10a-5p

Saturday 11/28, 8a-2p

Regular hours:

Tuesday - Friday, 10a-5p

Saturday, 8a-2p

Janice Mason Art Museum, 71 Main St, Cadiz, KY 42211

Holiday week hours:

Tuesday, 11/24 10a-4p

Wednesday, 11/25 10a-4p

Thursday, 11/26 CLOSED

Friday, 11/27 10-4p

Saturday 11/28, 10-4p

Regular hours:

Tuesday - Saturday, 10a-4p



Glema Mahr Performing Arts Center, 2010 College Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431

Holiday week hours:

Tuesday, 11/24 10a-4p

*Wednesday, 11/25 10a-4p

Thursday, 11/26 CLOSED

Friday, 11/27 CLOSED

Regular hours:

Monday - Friday, 10a-4p

*Hours subject to change on this day, contact 270-821-2787 before visiting

Art Guild of Paducah, 115 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001

Holiday week hours:

Monday, 11/23 10a-6p

Tuesday, 11/24 10a-6p

Wednesday, 11/25 10a-6p

Thursday, 11/26 CLOSED

Friday, 11/27 10-6p

Saturday, 11/28 10-6p

Regular hours:

Monday - Saturday, 10a-6p

Sunday, 1p-5p

Contact Kylie Carrico, Business & Community Partnerships Manager at WKMS, for more info at kcarrico8@murraystate.edu or (270) 809-4736