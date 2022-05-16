Fort Campbell soldiers readying to deploy to Poland this summer

Soldiers stationed in Fort Campbell are preparing to deploy to Europe to replace forces ordered overseas earlier this year.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby made the announcement on Friday . He said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered the deployment of around 10,500 personnel — including around 4,700 from Fort Campbell — in the coming months to replace Army units ordered to the region because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 101st Airborne Division Headquarters, made up of 500 soldiers based in Fort Campbell, will replace the 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters in the European Command area of responsibility.

Approximately 4,200 soldiers in Fort Campbell’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division will be deployed to Poland to replace the 82nd Airborne Division’s 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

These replacement forces will not be going to Ukraine and are instead going to ensure the defense of NATO countries.

"These deployments are a one-for-one unit replacements, which leaves our overall force posture in the region — approximately 100,000 — unchanged," Kirby said at a Pentagon news conference. "The units being replaced will return to their home stations following a proper turnover of responsibilities."

The Department of Defense official said the moves are not permanent. Kirby said the order is "designed to respond to the current security environment."