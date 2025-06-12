© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Campbell helicopter crash kills one, leaves another injured

WKMS | By Derek Operle
Published June 12, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT
U.S. Army
/
Sam Shore

A fatal helicopter crash at Fort Campbell Wednesday night left one service member dead and another injured.

A release from the 101st Airborne Division issued in the hours after the crash reported the incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fort Campbell’s training area.

One soldier was confirmed dead on the scene, and the other was evacuated to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. The surviving servicemember is in stable condition.

The incident is under ongoing investigation and the names of those involved have yet to be released.

Several area officials – including Kentucky State Sen. Craig Richardson, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Hopkinsville Mayor James Knight and Montgomery County, Tennessee, Mayor Wes Golden – have shared messages of condolence in the wake of the crash.
Tags
Military Fort Campbell
Derek Operle
A native of western Kentucky, Operle earned his bachelor's degree in integrated strategic communications from the University of Kentucky in 2014. Operle spent five years working for Paxton Media/The Paducah Sun as a reporter and editor. In addition to his work in the news industry, Operle is a passionate movie lover and concertgoer.
See stories by Derek Operle
Related Content