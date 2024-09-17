Fort Campbell soldiers being deployed to Middle East

The Department of the Army announced late last week that units from the 101st Airborne Division housed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East.

According to a military press release, the division’s 101st Combat Aviation Brigade “Wings of Destiny” will deploy from Fort Campbell to US Central Command overseas.

The roughly 3,500 soldiers will relieve the 10th Mountain Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in a one-for-one replacement.

The 101st Airborne Division is a part of the United States Army’s effort to pioneer new battlefield tactics with modern equipment and well-trained soldiers, preparing soldiers to win in any future conflict or combat environment.