Massive Helene cleanup effort continues with Fort Campbell and National Guard support

A massive relief and cleanup effort is ongoing in East Tennessee, and more than 2,300 people have applied for federal relief since the president approved a major disaster declaration.

FEMA officials arrived in some areas over the weekend to help register survivors.

The cleanup is now being bolstered by 500 soldiers and 15 helicopter crews from the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell. They join the 450 members of the Tennessee National Guard who have been on the ground for more than a week moving water, food, medicines and other supplies.

The deployment from Fort Campbell crossed the state Saturday with a convoy of 60 vehicles to help clear roads, remove debris, and transport supplies. Already, the state says trucks moved 400 loads in the first week. But as of Saturday, there were still 19 state roads closed. Flooding also destroyed five bridges.

Fort Campbell, which is known for its aviation, also sent 15 utility and cargo helicopters.

Water availability remains a challenge. Officials say they’ve delivered 91,000 cases of water to a region where 19 utilities were still under boil-water advisories.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene caused flooding that killed 11 people in Tennessee. Officials say they’re still pursuing leads about 22 potentially missing persons.