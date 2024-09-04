Sierra Club’s Military Outdoors campaign aims to increase outdoor accessibility for the military community

A conservation group is working with members of the military community to make outdoor spaces more accessible.

The Sierra Club ’s Military Outdoors campaign , which is part of the group’s Outdoors for All initiative , aims to provide veterans, military members and their families with affordable, barrier-free access to nature spaces. The initiative also highlights the importance of disability advocacy and accommodations in outdoor recreation, as well as the importance of skills training for outdoor jobs and family involvement in outdoor recreation.

Gerry Seavo James is one of the Sierra Club’s deputy campaign directors and, as well as a U.S. Air Force veteran. He said it is essential for the campaign to connect with military communities and advocate for accommodations that help people explore the world around them.

“Folks want to work in the outdoors,” James said. “It’s a rewarding place, it’s a fun place, especially after, you know, a term of enlistment or commission.”

The organization also released a report in early August in collaboration with the University of Kentucky’s Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) . That report included the results from a series of surveys and “ listening sessions ” conducted by the Sierra Club over a five-month stretch, as well as recommendations aimed at improving equitable access at outdoor spaces across the country.

Some suggestions included reduced admissions prices, increased access to public transportation, and peer support systems for those that do not feel comfortable doing outdoor activities by themselves. Another recommendation was the implementation of adaptive equipment at some facilities for those with severe disabilities.

James said that one long-term objective of the campaign is to guarantee that by 2030, approximately 50 million individuals will be able to fulfill what he referred to as "a human right to connect with the outdoors."

Sherman Neal is also a deputy campaign director with the Sierra Club, and a former U.S. Marine. He said another crucial component of the campaign is supporting the senses of community and healing these spaces can create.

“It’s proven that access to the outdoors increases positive outcomes for veterans,” Neal said. “This is crucial to have not just the people that want to do activities, but also the people that want to connect with each other.”

The Sierra Club is also planning to continue collaborations with local military outreach programs and continue fundraising for the campaign. They have also encouraged those interested in the campaign to support the Explore Act and MVP Act, two federal legislative efforts aimed at improving outdoor access for veterans.