Fort Campbell soldiers deploying to southern border
Around 500 soldiers based out of Fort Campbell will be deployed next month to support efforts to tighten security at the U.S. border with Mexico.
One of President Donald Trump’s first actions of his second term was to declare a national emergency at the country’s southern border.
In an executive order, Trump directed military personnel to work with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection to prevent immigrants from entering the country there illegally.
Since the order was signed, thousands of military troops have been deployed to support these border security efforts.