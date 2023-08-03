Ky. governor says backlash against departing KDE chief makes it harder to find successor

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference Wednesday that Kentucky's search for a top-tier education chief will be more challenging after the political backlash experienced by the departing education commissioner, Jason Glass.

The state’s top education official announced earlier this week he will step down on September 29th to take a job at Western Michigan University.

According to the Associated Press , Glass came under mounting Republican criticism over transgender policies in schools.

Beshear says the circumstances of Glass’ departure makes the search for a successor more difficult.

The Kentucky Board of Education plans to meet this month to determine a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner.

The commissioner oversees the state’s K-12 school system.