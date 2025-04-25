American Quilter’s Society holds 39th annual Paducah QuiltWeek

The American Quilter’s Society is celebrating its 39th annual QuiltWeek this week in Paducah.

The show typically draws thousands of attendees from across the country – as well as some international visitors – to the McCracken County seat, nicknamed “Quilt City USA.”

This year’s event showcases around 800 quilts, featuring the work of artists from 44 states and 14 countries. The exhibition also highlights the winners of the 2025 AQS Paducah Quilt Contest. One winner from each of the four main contest categories had their work hung in an elaborate display at the center of the Schroeder Expo Center’s showroom floor.

South Dakota quilter Laurie Tigner, the creator of the Overall Best of Show quilt titled “ A February’s Dream of Spring ,” took home the grand prize of $20,000. Although her work had been recognized at other AQS shows, this was her first Best in Show.

AQS Executive Show Director Michelle Renee Hiatt said the organization wanted the event to accommodate both newcomers and long-time patrons.

“We’ve really been, you know, keeping the same traditions that QuiltWeek is known for, but also adding, I would say, a little bit more energy and flair to the show,” Hiatt said.

This is Hiatt’s first time overseeing the QuiltWeek festivities in Paducah. She took over the position following the retirement of the previous director Bonnie Browning, who had presided over Paducah QuiltWeek for around 30 years.

In addition to the quilt exhibitions on display at the event, attendees can also take part in lectures and demonstrations organized by official AQS instructors. Vendors are also scattered throughout the convention offering a variety of goods from project templates to high-end sewing machines.

QuiltWeek festivities in Paducah will run through Saturday afternoon.