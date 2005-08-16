Israel Reports Progress in Evacuating Settlers

In Gaza, settlers are being moved out of their homes as the deadline to leave settlements has expired. Despite the refusal of some settlers to leave, officials say the operation is going as planned, with at least nine of the 21 settlements in Gaza now empty.

There was no major violence in Gaza. But in the West Bank, an Israeli driver shot and killed three Palestinians, sparking fears of Palestinian retaliation that might disrupt the Gaza operation. Prime Minister Ariel Sharon called the incident a "Jewish terror act."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.