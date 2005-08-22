© 2022
NPR News

Some Grizzlies May Come Off Threatened List

By Elizabeth Shogren
Published August 22, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
A female grizzly devours a bison carcass in Hayden Valley, Yellowstone National Park.
Anne Hawke, NPR
/
A female grizzly devours a bison carcass in Hayden Valley, Yellowstone National Park.

After nearly going extinct in the Rocky Mountain West, the grizzly population in the Yellowstone region is 600 strong.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to remove them from the list of threatened species, to the delight of some government biologists.

But many conservation groups say it is too soon to de-list the bears, because their population is still fragile.

NPR's Anne Hawke produced this report.

NPR News
Elizabeth Shogren
Elizabeth Shogren is an NPR News Science Desk correspondent focused on covering environment and energy issues and news.
See stories by Elizabeth Shogren