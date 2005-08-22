Some Grizzlies May Come Off Threatened List

After nearly going extinct in the Rocky Mountain West, the grizzly population in the Yellowstone region is 600 strong.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to remove them from the list of threatened species, to the delight of some government biologists.

But many conservation groups say it is too soon to de-list the bears, because their population is still fragile.

NPR's Anne Hawke produced this report.

