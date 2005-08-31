Looting, Snipers Mar New Orleans Evacuation

The situation in New Orleans continues to deteriorate, with widespread flooding and looting. The evacuation of thousands of people from the Superdome in the city was halted early Thursday when shots were fired at military helicopters. There are reports of armed carjackings.

At the city's Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, blocks away from the Superdome, some 2,000 people who had taken shelter from floodwaters are in desperate need of food, fresh water and security.

