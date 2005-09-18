A Combat Artist Illustrates Life in Iraq

During the war in Iraq, many Americans got their news from embedded reporters. Steve Mumford acted as an embedded artist, working in Baghdad four times between 2003 and 2004.

Mumford was embedded with U.S. Army troops and spent much of his time exploring the city of Baghdad. His book Baghdad Journal -- a collection of drawings, watercolors and writings -- recounts his observations in the war-ravaged city.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.