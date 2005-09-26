Looking for Answers in Gentilly Neighborhood

New Orleans is still off limits to most of its residents. A re-entry program for a few areas -- including the French Quarter -- is underway. But it's no help to people like Mary Jacobs, a 48-year-old hospital worker with a home in the city's hard-hit Gentilly neighborhood. Jacobs, her husband and 14 other family members ended up in Chicago. NPR's Cheryl Corley drove to Gentilly to check out Jacobs' home and called her with a report.

