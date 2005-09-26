© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Looking for Answers in Gentilly Neighborhood

By Cheryl Corley
Published September 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Mary Jacobs had just finished remodeling her small three-bedroom home when Hurricane Katrina flooded New Olreans.
Cheryl Corley, NPR
/
Mary Jacobs had just finished remodeling her small three-bedroom home when Hurricane Katrina flooded New Olreans.

New Orleans is still off limits to most of its residents. A re-entry program for a few areas -- including the French Quarter -- is underway. But it's no help to people like Mary Jacobs, a 48-year-old hospital worker with a home in the city's hard-hit Gentilly neighborhood. Jacobs, her husband and 14 other family members ended up in Chicago. NPR's Cheryl Corley drove to Gentilly to check out Jacobs' home and called her with a report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley