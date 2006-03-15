Texas Evacuees Return to Assess Wildfire Damage

Jeff Brady, NPR / / An estimated 10,000 horses and cattle have died as a result of the fires in the Texas panhandle.

The grassfires in Texas are still burning, but they didn't claim human lives or significant additional territory Wednesday. The fires have burned more than 800,000 acres since Sunday, leaving behind blackened fields, thousands of burned and starving cattle, and clouds of dust.

Fire officials spent the day watching for new fires and worrying about the wind. It was high winds on Sunday that drove two fires that eventually blackened a large area of the Texas Panhandle.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry plans to tour the area Thursday. He has deployed more state resources, such as National Guard helicopters, to help fight the fires.

