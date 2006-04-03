Deadly Storms Sweep Tennessee, Midwest

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. (AP) -- Severe thunderstorms packing tornadoes and softball-sized hail left a path of destruction across six Midwestern states, killing at least 23 people.

Nineteen deaths were reported in western Tennessee, including a family of four. In Missouri, strong winds were blamed for at least three deaths. A clothing store collapsed in southern Illinois, killing one man and injuring several others.

Robin Brownlee, 43, of Collinsville, was inside the K&G Clothing Store in Fairview Heights, Ill., just east of St. Louis, when the roof collapsed Sunday.

"The whole building started to shake," Brownlee told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Everyone was running and screaming. I couldn't believe it."

