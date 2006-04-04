© 2022
Facing Long Odds in Texas, DeLay Opts Out

By Andrea Seabrook
Published April 4, 2006 at 7:00 PM CDT
Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay speaks at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on March 28, 2006, in Washington, D.C. The Texas Republican was addressing a conference entitled, "The War on Christians and the Values Voter in 2006."
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay speaks at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on March 28, 2006, in Washington, D.C. The Texas Republican was addressing a conference entitled, "The War on Christians and the Values Voter in 2006."

Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay plans to give up his seat, one week after one of the Texas Republican's top aides pleaded guilty in the corruption investigationof lobbyist Jack Abramoff. In addition to a tough battle for re-election, DeLay is facing corruption charges in Texas.

Announcing his resignation at the Capitol, DeLay, once one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington, said he will give up his seat because he doesn't like the nasty turns of his battle for re-election -- a race he once said he was confident of winning.

Andrea Seabrook
