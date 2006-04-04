Facing Long Odds in Texas, DeLay Opts Out

Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay plans to give up his seat, one week after one of the Texas Republican's top aides pleaded guilty in the corruption investigationof lobbyist Jack Abramoff. In addition to a tough battle for re-election, DeLay is facing corruption charges in Texas.

Announcing his resignation at the Capitol, DeLay, once one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington, said he will give up his seat because he doesn't like the nasty turns of his battle for re-election -- a race he once said he was confident of winning.

