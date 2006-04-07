In Age of Cuts, Some CEO Pensions Total Millions

As companies continue to scale back pensions for their workers, many CEOs are doing just fine. The AFL-CIO, labor's main umbrella group, says some corporate bosses will earn millions of dollars annually in retirement. This week, the group posted a list on the Web of the CEOs with the 25 richest pensions.

According to the Corporate Library, a big-business watchdog firm, the five best-compensated CEOs will bring in an average of $5.5 million a year from their pensions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is writing new rules to make companies disclose more about CEO compensation. The SEC is expected to vote on the proposal later this year.

Top 25 Largest Annual CEO Pensions

