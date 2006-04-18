© 2022
Oil Prices Set New Record, Topping $71 a Barrel

By Robert Siegel
Published April 18, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Prices for crude oil hit record highs of over $70 a barrel. At the end of trading, oil settled at $71.60 a barrel. The price is a 95-cent increase over Monday's record close. Saying he is concerned about higher gas prices, President Bush promised that the government will stop any price gouging that might make gas costs rise.

Daniel Yergin, chair of the Cambridge Energy Research Associates, says it's due to concerns in three categories: Threat, Reality and Operations. Threat includes worries about Iran. Reality includes the rebel attacks affecting Nigeria's oil production. And Operations has to do with new environmental regulations requiring the additive ethanol. Ethanol is highly corrosive, so refineries must be careful in shipping it.

Robert Siegel talks with Yergin, who is the author of The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Money, and Power. He is also co-author of The Commanding Heights: The Battle for the World Economy.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
