Frist Optimistic on Immigration Bill Despite Boycott

Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist says a new immigration bill may be passed by Memorial Day, as his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Harry Reid, drops his refusal to allow GOP amendments to come to the floor. Hispanic organizers have planned a day-long boycott for Monday, May 1.

Catholic leaders from Boston, Washington, and Los Angeles visited the White House and Congress Friday to urge an immigration overhaul.

President Bush was blunt when asked at an impromptu Rose Garden news conference for his response to the protests planned for Monday. "I'm not a supporter of boycotts," Bush said. "I am a supporter of comprehensive immigration."

