© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Bush Makes Surprise Visit to Iraq

By Steve Inskeep,
David Greene
Published June 13, 2006 at 9:14 AM CDT
Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and President Bush meet at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
Paul J. Richards
/
Getty Images/AFP
Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and President Bush meet at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

President Bush arrives in Baghdad for a surprise meeting with leaders of Iraq's new government. The president was scheduled to meet Iraqis by teleconference, but went in person instead. The surprise visit, the president's second to Baghdad in three years, was carried out under tight security. President Bush was expected to spend about five hours in the Iraqi capital before returning to the United States.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene