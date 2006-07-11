Series of Explosions Hit Transit Trains in India

More than 140 people have been killed by a series of bomb attacks on commuter trains in Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay. At least 400 more were injured. The explosions, at least seven in total, came during the evening rush hour in Mumbai, India's financial capital.

The city's emergency response system was strained by the chaos, and commuters around the country jammed rail stations, which were put on high alert. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks -- but India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said that terrorists were behind them.

Kashmiri militants, who have repeatedly targeted India's cities, are suspected. The militants are known for bombing in quick succession -- the tactic used in today's attacks.

Melissa Block talks to reporter Khozem Merchant with The Financial Times.

