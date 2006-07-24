The Case for Ending Quarterly Reports

Quarterly earnings reports help to drive the markets, as momentum swings with how companies have fared against expectations. But at least one market expert says that pressure on CEOs to meet their own forecasts can run afoul of good corporate governance -- and end up hurting shareholders.

Robert Siegel talks to Matthew Orsagh, co-author of the report Breaking the Short-Term Cycle, released today. Orsagh is a senior policy analyst at the CFA Centre for Financial Market Integrity.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.