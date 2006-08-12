© 2022
Professors Revive Country Music Chestnuts

By Scott Simon
Published August 12, 2006 at 4:32 PM CDT
/
/
Retired professors Bill Malone and Rod Moag banded together not long ago to record and independently produce an album honoring the music of the Bailes Brothers. Now the CD, Remember Me, has been nominated as "recorded event of the year" in the International Bluegrass Music Association's annual awards.

Moag, who calls himself "The Pickin' Singin' Professor," hosts Country, Swing, and Rockabilly Jamboree on KOOP-FM in Austin, Texas. Malone also hosts a radio show, Back to the Country on WORT-FM in Madison, Wisc. The two met at a lecture on country music in Austin, where they discovered their shared affinity for the music of the Bailes Brothers, a popular country-music act in the 1940s and '50s.

