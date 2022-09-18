© 2022
Share with us an issue your community supports but is blocked by political gridlock

By Natalie Winston
Published September 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
You've probably heard it a lot recently – polls show a majority of Americans in favor of something, whether it's universal background checks on gun purchases, access to some form of legal abortion, or protections for Dreamers. Yet lawmakers can't or won't pass legislation supported by the majority of Americans.

We want to hear from you. What are issues you care about that the majority in your community support, but leaders are unwilling or unable to address? What was the issue? How were you involved in advocating for that issue? What was the response from politicians?

We may use your responses on air.

Natalie Winston
Natalie Winston is the Executive Producer of All Things Considered on the weekends. She has led the show through coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and many other breaking news events. She also led a remote team for a weekend of coverage from Puerto Rico at the start of the 2018 hurricane season.
See stories by Natalie Winston