Maine court puts decision barring Trump from the state's primary ballot on hold

The Maine Superior Court has sent back the secretary of state's decision to remove Donald Trump from Maine's presidential primary ballot, based on a reading of a constitutional provision that bars insurrectionists from holding public office.

In a ruling Wednesday, the court says it's waiting on the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.

Trump had appealed the decision by the Democratic secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, urging Maine courts to overturn her ruling. Bellows had suspended the effect of her decision, giving state courts the chance to hear an appeal.

The matter is already at the nation's highest court. Prior to the decision in Maine, the Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from that state's primary ballot, citing the same provision of the 14th Amendment. Trump appealed that Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the historic arguments on Feb. 8.

Writes Maine Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy: "The Court concludes ... that it does have authority under the Maine Administrative Procedure Act to remand the matter to the Secretary and order her to issue a new Ruling once the Supreme Court issues its decision in Anderson [the Colorado case]."

The issue further thrusts the Supreme Court justices into contentious election debates, as they may decide Trump's claim of presidential immunity from criminal charges.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was enacted after the Civil War, and designed to bar former Confederates from occupying public office. The provision says candidates are disallowed if they've "engaged in insurrection." Both the Colorado justices and Maine Secretary Bellows said Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which ended with an attack on the U.S. Capitol, fit that description.

Trump has condemned the decisions as partisan election interference.

