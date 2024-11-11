© 2024
What song are you thankful for?

By Robin Hilton
Published November 11, 2024 at 11:01 AM CST
What song makes you do this? Tell us!
John Moore
Getty Images North America
What song makes you do this? Tell us!

For Thanksgiving this year we're asking listeners to tell us about a song they're grateful for. Maybe it's one that lifts you up, realigns your day or just reminds you of what's most important in life. We'll feature select stories and song picks on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

So tell us: What's the song and what do you love about it? Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to allsongs@npr.org. You can also tell us about it using the form below.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
