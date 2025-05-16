Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation after sexual assault allegations

This report contains descriptions of physical and sexual violence.

LOS ANGELES — Legendary Motown singer, songwriter and musician Smokey Robinson is being criminally investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following allegations accusing him of a series of sexual assaults dating back to 2014.

The accusations came last week in a civil suit filed by four former housekeepers who worked for the 85-year-old Robinson, in which they are asking for $50 million in damages. An attorney for the singer denies the allegations.

In a written statement, the Sheriff's Department on Thursday said, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau is actively investigating criminal allegations involving William Robinson aka 'Smokey Robinson.' The investigation is in the early stages, and we have no further comment."

In the civil lawsuit, the four women, identified only as Jane Does 1 through 4, accuse Robinson of what their attorney, John Harris, calls "sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment."

Robinson attorney denies accusations

An attorney for the performer, Christopher Frost, claims the accusers filed their police report only after the civil suit was filed to publicize their case.

Filing the report requires the Sheriff's Department to open an investigation.

In a written statement, Frost said, "We feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr. Robinson did nothing wrong, and that this is a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the plaintiffs were previously able to create.

"The record will ultimately demonstrate that this is nothing more than a manufactured lawsuit."

The civil lawsuit also names Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson.

Accusers detail some of the alleged acts

Harris last week said, "Our four clients have a common thread. They're Hispanic women who were employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage.

"As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from sexual assaults throughout their tenure as employees for the Robinsons."

The attorney says the women did not come forward earlier because of their immigration status.

He detailed some of the specific allegations.

Harris said in the case of Jane Doe #1, Robinson would "summon her to his blue bedroom, which you'll probably be hearing about later on. After having just showered, he would come out of the adjoining bathroom naked and proceed to force her to have sex with him against her will. He sexually assaulted and raped her in this manner seven times. She quit in February, 2024 because she could no longer endure these sexual assaults."

Robinson's legendary music career

Robinson, an iconic figure in the music industry, rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the group the Miracles. Later it became known as Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. Based in Detroit, the group helped create the "Motown Sound."

Among the group's biggest hits were "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "I Second That Emotion" and "The Tears of a Clown."

Later, as a solo performer, his hits included, "Being With You," "One Heartbeat" and "Just to See Her," which earned him a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 1987. The Miracles were inducted in 2012.

In 2023 Rolling Stone magazine named him No. 23 of its list of "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time."

The magazine said, "the Motown empire was built around Robinson — when he hits those impossibly delicate high notes, it's the essence of romantic pleading. He was raised on Fifties doo-wop, but he invented his own soul style with the Miracles."

