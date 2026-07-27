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How did you become a Deadhead?

NPR | By Hazel Cills
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
How did you become a fan of the Grateful Dead?
Deanne Fitzmaurice
How did you become a fan of the Grateful Dead?

Beginning Aug. 1, NPR Music will publish a week-long list of stories and podcast episodes exploring the legacy and future of the Grateful Dead fandom. And we want to hear from you!

We want to know: How did you become a fan of the Grateful Dead? Maybe it was a specific album that converted you, or you were transformed by a show you saw. And what would you say to someone who just doesn't understand the band's appeal?

Record a voice memo telling us and email it to us at allsongs@npr.org. We'll share select stories and songs in an upcoming episode in the NPR Music feedBe sure to tell us your first name and where you're calling from.

If you prefer, you can also tell us about it with the simple form below:

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Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.